Home
$0.00
Articles
CP+
Subscribe
Donate
Books
Login
Merch
Archives
Podcasts
Environment
About
Search
Privacy Policy
☰
October 4, 2024
Capitalism and Journalism Don’t Mix
Nathaniel St. Clair
Please support our annual fund drive.
CounterPunch+
Jewish National Fund Canada Funnels Charity to Israeli Military, Settlers
New Doc Unlocks America’s Deep, Dark Anti-Democratic Secrets by Exposing Electoral College
Block-Busting Beirut
Inside Big Tech’s Race to “Climate Safe-Havens”
Harvester of Eyes
Subscribe to get CP+ exclusive content
Weekend Edition
October 04, 2024
Friday - Sunday
Melvin Goodman
Netanyahu’s Dangerous Militarism
Henry Giroux
Trump, The Purge, Black Nazis and the Language of Apocalyptic Lies and Violence
Nathaniel St. Clair
Capitalism and Journalism Don’t Mix
Jeffrey St. Clair
Notes From a Phony Campaign: The Great Un-Debate
Matthew Stevenson
JD Vance: Mob Lawyer
Marjorie Hecht
Do Other Animals Have Consciousness?
Daniel Warner
No More Bro Hugs: Time to Reset U.S./Israel Relations
Eve Ottenberg
Elections, War and What They Mean for Labor (With or Without Presidential Endorsements)
Robert Hunziker
Can You Afford Climate Change?
Rick Baum
Wealth, Income, Poverty, Homelessness, and Hunger: Biden’s Record
Roy Eidelson
Weaponizing Antisemitism 101: A Back-to-School Special
HELEN BENEDICT
“What Should I Do With This Pain?”
John Feffer
Target: Iran
Jack Rasmus
The First Vice-Presidential Debate
Kim C. Domenico
Workin’ Out at the Misfitness Gym, or, Dreaming Big
Howard Lisnoff
Marching Down to Armageddon
Tony Iovieno
All Families Suffer Tragedies, All Families Deserve Paid Family Leave
Annabelle Ortiz
There Aren’t Enough Services to Prevent Homelessness
Jessica Dauphin
Public Transit is Essential, We Need to Fund it Now
Joel Schlosberg
The Party of Carter Wouldn’t Get Carter
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The Annihilation of Honeybees
Jonah Raskin
Tommy Orange’s Oakland, California Indians
Jen Moore and Karen Spring
Highway Robbery: How Bad Trade Policies Make Life Unacceptable
James L. Fitzsimmons
Centuries Ago, the Maya Storm God Huracán Taught That When We Damage Nature, We Damage Ourselves
George Wuerthner
Agriculture and Ecosystem Destruction
Michael Leonardi
Life for Gaza from Naples, Italy to the World
Richard Schulman
Architecture of Cities: Traveling for It
David Yearsley
Handel Organ Banquet
Kary Love
How I Became “Mentally Ill” from JFK to Today
Ingmar Lee
Bludgeoning by Block-busting Bunker Buster Bombs
October 03, 2024
Michael Schwalbe
An Academic Boycott of Israel is Necessary But Not Sufficient
Ramzy Baroud
Words Kill – Why Israel Gets Away with Murder in Gaza and Lebanon
Patrick Bond
“The Blessing” for Genocide: Nearly all BRICS+ Regimes Nurture Israel, Economically
Binoy Kampmark
Unrealisable Justice: Julian Assange in Strasbourg
Roger Harris
The Rightward Trajectory of the Two-Party System
Medea Benjamin - Nicolas J. S. Davies
Biden’s Israel Policy Has Led Us to the Brink of War on Iran