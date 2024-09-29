New Doc Unlocks America’s Deep, Dark Anti-Democratic Secrets by Exposing Electoral College

America and its origin story are full of unexamined assumptions, one of the biggest being that voters actually cast their ballots for presidential candidates. Is democracy – which comes from the Greek words for people (demos) and rule (kratos) – the USA’s foundational “Big Lie”? Consider that, according to Ari Berman’s new book Minority Rule, only 1.8% of the population of the 13 original states voted in George Washington’s 1789 presidential election. In One Person, One Vote? director Maximina Juson goes behind the closed doors of 1787’s Constitutional Convention, when America’s anti-democratic original sin was enshrined in the new nation’s framed rules, and – like Howard Zinn’s People’s History and Oliver Stone’s Untold History of the United States – reveals hidden truths about “the land of the free.”



