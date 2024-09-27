“Back In The US, Back In The US, Back In The USSR”

The title is misleading in a number of ways. This is not about going back to the past, this is not about only the US and the USSR, and this is not about being lucky.

This is an observation about what appears to be the ill-fated inevitability of human frailty when imbued with the goal of a highly militarized imperialist domination which seems to be driven by a desperately craven belief in a (proudly touted) nationalized sense of self-superiority.

Recently, it has been revealed that the government of Israel’s vicious warmongering is the manifestation of a policy which has been summed up as “de-escalation through escalation.” This is a mentality which is supported by Israel’s enablers, even as they express a supposed hesitancy. These expressions of concern appear to be an attempted face-saving technique while they allow the increased likelihood of much worse viciousness . As with so many policies which express the arrogance and glibness of many nationalized humans around the planet and throughout history, this platitude has a smell reminiscent of so many theological chants which are very dependent upon the willingness of humans to be brainwashed and misguided into greater servitude to predatory authoritarian corruptions. In short, this buzzword message is meant to lead the suckers into ignoring the horrors it entails and get them to roll the dice in order to vainly acquire more of the global pie for themselves.

This is also not primarily focussed on Israel.

What the government of Israel is doing is echoing what the (so-called) USA and its allies in NATO do on a regular basis. They regularly start wars with misrepresentative framing and promote deliberately over-optimistic and deceitful messages in order to rally the suckers into greater servitude of violence, inequality, a greater losses of rights and greater polluting of their environment. The consolidation of impunity and private power over the rest of us is (to them) their proof of devotion and helps guarantee the continuation and expansion of tithings (both monetary and spiritual) withdrawn in order to reinforce the walls of the prisons (both physical and spiritual) which we are told are there for our “security.” It is bad enough that these fake defenders of democracy are promoting these corruptions, but it also makes these perverse maneuvers seem more like business as usual to other nations.

Okay, back to the title.

What has been, over recent decades, and is increasingly blatantly being implemented/installed in the supposed USA and in its NATO allied nations (and elsewhere) are the very same sorts of corruptions which we were told for decades were the greatest corruptions of the USSR. These predatory measures of making the medias of information into tools of propaganda whereby lies can be trumpeted, insisting that your “security” requires unwarranted spying on you by your (supposed) government, demanding censorship of unauthorized thoughts, and – the most egregious of all – promoting/inciting greater fears by labelling any alternative voices as being traitors and/or seditious tools of the government’s stated foreign enemies. All of these predatory techniques are being implemented in order to impose punishments with less and less of anything even resembling habeas corpus.

It is becoming unmistakeable that, when our current batch of corporatized imperialists point their fingers at others and make accusations of corruptions, they are indicating in their accusations the direction in which they themselves are headed. What is blameworthy when seen in others is now an indication of what they are planning and what they will promote as a necessity and a source of pride.

In the faking USA, this behavior is most clearly manifest in the current love of labeling Trump a dictator and a fascist while the democrats demand implementation of more of the very behaviors which they see in him. To the democrats, the endorsement of Harris (who was undemocratically selected for the voters after they gave up on forcing Biden on the voters) by the likes of Liz and Dick Cheney is seen as far superior to the loudly blatant, repulsive corruption of Trump. This is not because Trump is worse overall than the likes of the Cheneys. It is most likely because being aligned with the proven record of impunity and ability to wantonly eviscerate the supposed constitution of the fake USA – which is what Dick Cheney represents – reinforces the shared religiosity of exceptionalist delusions and deceits which are central to hiding the bipartisan desperation for imperialist plunder by and for private, elitist, power and profits.

What is being said in the “West” about Putin and China is looking more and more to be a goal as much as it is a handy tool for the further consolidation of power into a more indifferent and smaller elitist club. The message is – Don’t question how much of what we are doing resembles what we are accusing them of doing, be afraid of them.

Welcome to the new USSR.

You may now embrace your allotment of fear and compliance by voting for one of the approved, privately controlled teams who will proudly liberate you from the burden of integrity.