This quotation usually attributed to Thomas Jefferson, “Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty,” is a watchword that investigative reporter Greg Palast lives by. Since the contested 2000 presidential election, Palast’s voting vigil has probed America’s electoral system and abuses of it. The journalistic detective chronicled purported purging of mostly Black citizens from Florida’s voter rolls in his landmark 2002 book The Best Democracy Money Can Buy and a 2016 documentary version updated for the Trump era with the same title. Now this steadfast watchdog of voters’ rights is back with a new nonfiction cinematic inquiry wherein the reportorial gumshoe is vigilant about Vigilantes Inc.: America’s New Vote Suppression Hitmen, and Georgia is on Palast’s mind.
- U.S., Opposition Claims on Venezuela Election Fall Apart Under Scrutiny
- COINTELPRO on Steroids
- The Virus of Vigilante Vote Suppression Challenges
- Bullets to the Head
- Revolutionary Inheritance
- Clowns Can Be Killers, Too
- A Whiter Shade of Genocide
- Economic Warfare and the Chokehold of Empire
- Apologists for Rape
- Meet the New Boss, Worse Than the Old?
- Puncak Jaya, Center of the World
- A Punk Rock Paean
- The Body Bags of Gaza
- The Transfer Agreement: Nazi Support for a Jewish State in Palestine
- The Soul of Detroit, 1985