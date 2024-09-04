Home
September 4, 2024
by
Josh Frank
Revolutionary Inheritance
Clowns Can Be Killers, Too
A Whiter Shade of Genocide
Economic Warfare and the Chokehold of Empire
Apologists for Rape
September 04, 2024
Brian Mier
Inside Brazil’s X Ban: How Elon Musk Started–and lost–a Fight With Brazil’s Judiciary
Jacques R. Pauwels
Paris Olympics 2024: Celebration Capitalism Around the Eiffel Tower
Dean Baker
Diverting Class Warfare Into Generational Warfare
Kathleen Wallace
Lethal Joy Dances with Lethal Idiocy
Stewart Lawrence
Big Tobacco Seizes Upon Biden’s Menthol Cigarette Ban to Try to Drive a Wedge Between Harris and Black Voters
Yahia Lababidi
Letter to My Departed Palestinian Grandmother
Nilantha Ilangamuwa
Victor Frankl’s Legacy: My Talk with Alexander Vesely
M. Reza Behnam
On the Frontline of Resistance: The Women of Palestine
Ralph Nader
Wrecking America and the Purpose of Nicknames for Trump
Binoy Kampmark
Killing Bazaars: The Land Forces Expo Down Under
Judith Deutsch
Stop Genocide: Israel’s Final Solution to the Palestine Problem
Peter Bach
Letter from London: Ghosting Me, Ghosting You
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Uprooting: Turkey, Greece, Cyprus and American Nuclear Weapons
Mike Garrity
First Things First: Designate all Greater Yellowstone Wilderness Study Areas as Wilderness
September 03, 2024
Melvin Goodman
Israeli Treatment of Palestinians Remains Unchanged Over 75 Years
Sam Pizzigati
On Our Climate-Challenged Planet, Only Some Deaths Seem to Matter
Robert Jensen
Ironic and Tragic: Technological Fundamentalism and Our Fear of Limits
Binoy Kampmark
A Return to Form: Expediting US Arms to Israel
Thomas Knapp
Marijuana: Your Permission Isn’t Really Necessary
Elaine Siu
How Sustainable Next-Gen Materials Can Create a More Ethical Consumer Market
Katie Bilodeau
Please, No Diamonds for the Wilderness Act’s 60th Anniversary
Winslow Myers
The Great Crossing: From Competition to “Coöperatism”
George J Annas
Medical Ethics and the Nuremberg Code
George Wuerthner
We Can’t Compromise When It Comes to Preserving Wilderness
September 02, 2024
Spencer Osberg
Beyond Bombs and Bullets: The Full Tally of Gaza’s Dead
Frank Joyce
Chicago Post Mortem 2024: How This Time Can be Different
Zoltan Grossman
Lessons of Kristallnacht, “Civil War,” and Mass Deportation
Freddie Clayton and Sonja Smith
Sanitation in Namibia Is a Catastrophe for Its People and Environment
Binoy Kampmark
Protecting the Widow Maker: The US Marines Exonerate the Osprey
Andie Stewart
Lost in Translation: Radical Politics of a Trans Trade Unionist
George Ochenski
Collaborators on the Ropes as Wilderness Advocates Fight Back
Mel Gurtov
Cease-fire Agreements in the Middle East Seem More Remote than Ever
Sarah Anderson
The Low-Wage Corporations That Blew Half a Trillion Dollars to Inflate CEO Pay
Bernie Sanders
The State of American Labor on Labor Day
Wim Laven
Dirty Deleting, a Lack of Accountability, and Next Steps
August 30, 2024
Melvin Goodman
A Looming Nuclear Catastrophe