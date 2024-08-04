Although the movie Sing Sing is, as the promos say, “based on a true story,” it’s a work of art. The film, directed by Greg Kwedar and co-written by Kwedar and Clint Bentley, is also about art: in this case, a play performed inside Sing Sing prison, via a program called Rehabilitation Through the Arts. […]
- Sing Sing the Movie Gets Raves; Sing Sing the Prison Gets Off Easy
- Ceasefire Assassinated
- Gun Violence and the Marketing of Militarism
- Idiocracy in Virginia
- Talk, Talk; Bang-Bang
- The US-Israeli Regime of Despair
- It’s the Apartheid, Stupid!
- What is the EPA Hiding at the Landfill in Uniontown, Ohio?
- You Are Not Alone if You Are Out of Work
- The Molting of the Dirtbag Left
- Gone in the Blink of an Eye
- Genocide Then and Now
- Migration is Not a Crime
- Moving Human Targets
- Misogyny and the Attacks on Bodily Autonomy