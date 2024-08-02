Home
$0.00
Articles
CP+
Subscribe
Donate
Books
Login
Merch
Archives
Podcasts
Environment
About
Search
Privacy Policy
☰
August 2, 2024
by
Josh Frank
CounterPunch+
Gun Violence and the Marketing of Militarism
Idiocracy in Virginia
Talk, Talk; Bang-Bang
The US-Israeli Regime of Despair
It’s the Apartheid, Stupid!
Subscribe to get CP+ exclusive content
Weekend Edition
August 02, 2024
Friday - Sunday
Sarah D. Phillips
A Mountaineer’s Prayer
Jeffrey St. Clair
“I’ll Fucking Shoot You in the Face”: the Police Murder of Sonya Massey
Christian G. Appy
Blank Checks for War: Congressional Abdication from Tonkin to Gaza
Robert Hunziker
Methane Emissions “Fastest in Decades”
Ron Jacobs
The Folly of Atomic Power
Maria Paez Victor
Venezuela: An Attempted Coup By Any Other Name
Eve Ottenberg
Living With Heat
Matthew Stevenson
Harris’s Stairway to Heaven
Ishmael Reed
Trump Sista Souljahs the NABJ
Michael Yates
Gaza, India, Bhagat Singh, and the Right to Violently Rebel Against Imperial Repression
Richard Moser
The Left Can Only Win If There is a Left
Paul Armentano
How Harris Has Evolved on Marijuana
David Schwartzman
A Lesson from the French Popular Front for Left Presidential Candidates in the US
John Feffer
Revenge of the Sovereignistas
Kathleen Wallace
When Our Descendants Look Back on This Chapter
Jerry Long
If Only the Democrats Had a Project 2025
Binoy Kampmark
Assange, CIA Surveillance and Spain’s Audencia Nacional
Ari Paul
Right-Wing Press Fears Reform Could Restrain Republican Supreme Court
Norman Solomon
The Smearing of Cori Bush for Being Truthful About the Gaza War
Daniel Warner
Can Kamala Harris be a Truly Transformed Candidate and President?
Rakeen Mabud
Our Tax Code Rewards Corporate Price Gouging
Paul Messersmith-Glavin
Collective Care and Sustaining Social Change
Cal Winslow
Sal Rosselli: A Tribute
Martha Rosenberg
“You Stink” Say Desperate Soap Product Makers in New Ads
David Yearsley
Olympian Water Music
Joe Allen
Chicago Firefighters Are Fighting For a Just Contract
Matthew Koehler
Grizzly Bear Killed Over Bait in Idaho, Legal Action Initiated
David Rosen
Comstock’s Revenge: Project 2025
Benoît Bréville
“Just Calm Down”
Nicky Reid
The Hypocrisy of Condemning Political Violence in a Violent Empire
James C. Nelson
Overseeing and Reforming the Judicial Branch
Sarah Hyden
The Enormous Flaw in Wildfire Data
David S. D’Amato
Fury of a Rebel Poet: the Anarchism of Joseph Déjacque
Tom Valovic
The Great Global Computer Outage Is a Warning We Ignore at Our Peril
Richard Schulman
Architecture of Cities: A Few Words From Joan Didion
Jessica Ramer
J.D. Vance: A Childless Cat Lady Responds