May 29, 2024
by
Josh Frank
Capitalism Attacks Argentine Workers and You May be Next
Blaming Soros for Campus Protests is Anti-Semitic — Just Ask Israel
Three Strikes
Fallen Angel
The Great Resignation
May 29, 2024
Brian Mier
Porto Alegre Floods and the Failure of the Minimal State
Ashley Smith
Imperialism and Anti-Imperialism Today
David Rosen
U.S. Christian Money Funds African Homophobia
Jon Hochschartner
Biden’s Empty Christianity
Binoy Kampmark
A Certain French Stubbornness: Violence in New Caledonia
Joe Allen
Brandon Johnson Dines with Biden, While Protests at the DNC Loom on the Horizon
Ron Jacobs
Ho Chi Minh: The Early Years
Peter Bach
Letter from London: All the Young Dudes
Richard Rhames
No Country for Old Men
Ralph Nader
Joe Biden’s Deceptive-Declaration Zigs & Deadly-Deed Zags
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The Struggle for the Aegean
May 28, 2024
John Feffer
Tariffs on China: Trump was Dumb, Biden is Dumber
Ramzy Baroud
Gaza Matters, and Democracy is Functional: On the Latest Democracy Perception Index
Sam Pizzigati
From Massachusetts, Some Tax-the-Rich Inspiration
Kelsea McLain
It’s Time to Put Americans’ Health Care Decisions Back in Our Own Hands
George Ochenski
Something’s Rotten in Montana’s Dept. of Fish, Wildlife and Parks
Paul Atwood
A Veteran For Peace Speaks on Memorial Day 2024
Mary Katherine Newman
Why Chile has a Palestinian Football Team: the Bigger History
Mel Gurtov
Alliance Politics in East Asia: More Security or Less?
Michael Zoosman
L’chaim! Jews Against the Death Penalty, From Los Angeles to Iran
Melinda Burrell
What Conflict Resolution Experts Wish Universities Knew About Conflict
Giorgos Mitralias
Even If It Avoids Civil War, Israel’s Final Crisis Looks Cataclysmic!
Fred Gardner
The Ballad of Patty Hearst and Bill Walton
May 27, 2024
Daniel Falcone
Critics of Campus Protests are Weaponizing Anti-Semitism to Undermine Student Resistance
Amanda Joyce Hall
Calls for Divestment From Apartheid South Africa Gave Today’s pro-Palestinian Student Activists a Blueprint to Follow
Robert Hunziker
Deadly Heat in a Political Jungle
Binoy Kampmark
Australia’s Anti-ICC Lobby
John V. Walsh
Jewish Students Opposing Gaza Genocide, a Powerful Antidote to Antisemitism
Dave McCall
How Workers Are Revolutionizing the South
Joe Allen
Everyone’s Favorite Authoritarian State
W. T. Whitney
US Interventionists Busy in Bolivia as Political Crisis Looms
Deepak Tripathi
UK Heading for General Election
Amy Maxman
Clues From Bird Flu’s Ground Zero on Dairy Farms in the Texas Panhandle
Dean Baker
Global Warming and the “Threat” of Cheap TVs
Doug Anderson
Memorial Day
Geneva International Peace Research Institute
Call for the ICC to Investigate Ursula von der Leyen for Complicity in War Crimes and Genocide