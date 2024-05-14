Home
May 14, 2024
by
Josh Frank
Oh, How Violent: Hollywood, USC, and the Sickness of Denial
Small Islands, Deadly Stakes
Biden Blinks, Bibi Bites, Blinken Rewrites
Green Colonialism in the Empire State
Pitzer College Becomes First in US to Call for Academic Boycott of Israel
May 14, 2024
Ed Rampell
The Battle of UCLA: Inside the Class Struggle
Sonali Kolhatkar
Weight Loss Drugs Go Hand-in-Hand With Junk Food Industry
Sam Pizzigati
Could the UN Actually Lead a Charge to Tax the World’s Rich?
James Bovard
Psychiatry is Vexxing More Americans Than Ever
Rebecca Maria Goldschmidt
Palestine Solidarity in Japan
Thomas Knapp
We’ve Already Got an “Antisemitism Awareness Act.” It’s Called the First Amendment.
Binoy Kampmark
A Clubbable Admission: Palestine’s Case for UN Membership
Nina Flores
Power Outages Linked to Heat and Storms are Rising, and Low-Income Communities are Most at Risk, NYC Maps Show the Impact
Joseph L. Clarke
Will the Return to Work Mean a Return to the Open Office?
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The Blue Homeland of Turkey: A Cause for War Between Turkey and Greece
Dean Baker
CNN Needs to Buy Its Economic Reporters Access to the Internet
Cesar Chelala
Netanyahu’s Boomerang
May 13, 2024
Jerry Long
A Jeffersonian Conversation on Antisemitism
Binoy Kampmark
A Modest Proposal: The UN General Assembly and Palestinian Recognition
Giorgos Mitralias
What are Greek Students Waiting For?
Nick Licata
Banning TikTok: National Security, Civil Rights & Investments
Vicky Bond
Understanding Zoonotic Diseases: How Humans Get Sick from Nonhuman Animals
Jane Braxton Little
Local Newspapers Are Lifelines for Climate-Disaster Communities
John V. Walsh
US Is Losing In Ukraine. Blame China, Says Blinken
Ralph Nader
Ultraprocessed Deadly Corporate Food Demands Action
Dean Baker
With a Modest Financial Transactions Tax, Jim Simons Would not Have Been Superrich
Carla Venutra
I Run a Food Pantry, But It’s Not Enough. We Need SNAP
Mel Gurtov
Mutual Backtracking in US-China Student Exchanges
May 10, 2024
Jeffrey St. Clair
Medicide in Gaza: the Killing of Dr. Adnan al-Bursh
Michael Hudson
The Parallels Between Archaic Entrepots and Modern Offshore Banking Centers
Eve Ottenberg
How the UAW Could Change the South
Melvin Goodman
Washington Post’s David Ignatius Remains Clueless About the Middle East
Vijay Prashad
Will Palestinian Groups Create a New Palestinian Political Project?
Robert Hunziker
Surprising Rising Seas “Must Reads”
Stephen F. Eisenman
The Soft Anti-Semitism of Polite Expectations
Paul Street
A Sick, Dystopian System Worth Overthrowing
Kathleen Wallace
The Road to Hell
Kathy Kelly
Unfurling Love from the Window
Binoy Kampmark
Israel’s Battle Against Free Speech: The Shuttering of Al Jazeera
David Yearsley
Non-Silent Spring: Cornell’s Slope Day, 2024
Ramzy Baroud
Civilizational Unity, Not Clash: How Gaza Challenged Samuel Huntington’s Fantasies