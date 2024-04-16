Home
April 16, 2024
by
Josh Frank
Civil War, Alex Garland’s Gripping War Between the Cinematic States
Overhyping a US-China “AI Arms Race”
Intolerable Cruelty
Orwell on the Necessity of Decolonization — for the Colonizer
Buying Democracy with Dirty Money
April 16, 2024
Melvin Goodman
Iran and the US Say Enough, Will Israel Go Along?
Kenneth Surin
“British Justice”? Hundreds of Subpostmasters Ask, What’s That?
Sam Pizzigati
Mass Layoffs Have Our Rich Thriving … and Workers Writhing
Sonali Kolhatkar
Zombie Tests: Is the SAT Back From the Dead?
Asna Tabassum
Statement by University of Southern California Student Asna Tabassum, Class of 2024 Valedictorian
Dean Baker
The March CPI, the Inflation Picture, and the Fed
Mel Gurtov
The Israel-Iran Confrontation: Episode or War?
Mike Garrity
Sage Grouse “Collaborative Conservation Effort” is an On-Going Disaster
Jeffrey Adler
How American Policing Became So Violent
Evaggelos Vallianatos
What We Owe the Greek
Bob Fitrakis - Harvey Wasserman
Sam Randazzo is Dead and So is Nuclear Power
April 15, 2024
Binoy Kampmark
Secret Agreements: The Australian-Israel Defense Memorandum of Understanding
L. Michael Hager
False Equivalency and Lack of Proportionality in the Gaza War
Cesar Chelala
Netanyahu Bolstered Hamas
Robert Hunziker
The Death of Paris ‘15
Thomas J. Barfield
Where Did Vladimir Putin’s Dream Of a ‘Russian World’ Come From?
Ralph Nader
Choosing Regular Food to Extend Longevity
Peter Belmont
A Speculation About Biden, Trump, Israel, the USA and Gaza Politics
Javed Ali
Shadow War No More: Hostilities Between Israel and Iran Have Strayed into Direct Warfare…Is There Any Going Back?
Adia Harvey Wingfield
The Backlash Against DEI in Business is in Full Force…and Full of Myths
Bob Topper
Roe v. Wade: Reasoned v. the Right
Weekend Edition
April 12, 2024
Friday - Sunday
Richard D. Wolff
A Class Analysis of the Trump-Biden Rerun
Jeffrey St. Clair
Of a Fire on the Mound: Racism, Baseball Capitalism and the Game’s Greatest Pitcher, Bob Gibson
Daniel Warner
NATO Comes to Switzerland, Goodbye Neutrality?
Jean Wyllys – Julie Wark
Brazil, What Now? A Thread in the Labyrinth
Stephen F. Eisenman
Three Theses on Zionism
Olivia Archibald
In Defense of Saint Martin’s University’s Liberal Arts Faculty and Program
Robert Hunziker
Uncharted Territory Dead Ahead
Farrah Hassen
We Need Housing, Not Hand Cuffs
Richard E. Rubenstein
Destroy Hamas? No, End the Gaza War and Begin the Peace Process!
Lindsay Koshgarian
Last Year, You Spent More Than a Month’s Rent on Pentagon Contractors
Eve Ottenberg
Could BRICS Open Its Arms to Serbia?
Rick Baum
The U.S. Minimum Wage Level is Outrageous
Paul Street
Two Stupid Titles, a Deflating Anthology, and the Remarkable Persistence of Academic Fascism Denial
Omar Ocampo
Billionaires are Bad for the Economy, Taxing Them is Good for It
Erik Molvar
Ranchers, Livestock, and Wolves: Why We Should Coexist