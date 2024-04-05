Architecture of Cities: Something Blue, Frank Gehry

Frank Gehry’s eyes reminded me of Geraldine Page’s in “A Trip to Bountiful.” Peering out the train’s window, his eyes equally soft and electric that danced within his genius mind as if he was seeing a newfound landscape: He was more than eighty years of age at that time: His youthful past met head-on his aged architectural prowess. I of course was the Rebecca De Mornay character: yes, yes different genders on a train instead of a bus (but age appropriate). Geraldine, Rebecca, Frank and me became a tailor-made play for present futures and past dreams. So we shared on our Bountiful road trip a bit of who we are on the inside that those on the outside rarely see.

Frank asked me if I had made any photographs of his “works”. So of course I pulled out my favorite of the dozen or so Gehrys I have photographed. He whispered as if looking around stealthily: “I have never seen that angle before; why is that?” I told him he had probably walked by that location one hundred times. The blue probably deceived you: It is the color of design and in this case the blue that blinds most people. The building being a space gray, the heat rays from the bright twelve-o-clock sun has an oxidation that is seen but not recognized.