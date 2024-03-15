Hail to the Chief

by

My birthday has passed for the 68th time,

An annual celebration of the essential

Unwelcomedness of my nativity with

Which I am at last learning to live

With some modicum of equanimity.

Life is, after all, a slow spun saga of loss,

Of longing and disappointment.

If we are among the lucky, we learn

The names of the flowers that bloom along

The way and get to know with some

Familiarity the ways of a few trees, and

If we stare long enough into our sadness

We may find it requires expression in song.

This birthday was oddly filled with the sad tales

Of others that popped up like mushrooms

In autumn after many days of rain,

But life, like chocolate, is at best

Bittersweet, 85% cocoa, 15% sugar,

And so with my natal anniversary,

Which had moments of sweetness amidst gloom,

Like being greeted upon coming home

In the late afternoon by three beaming

Brown faces that popped up over the

Six-foot tall hemlock fence along our gravel

Driveway, two boys and a girl, all under

Ten and friendly fascinated with the

White people next door who must seem rich to

Them, rich and richly odd, the white woman

Who regularly fills big bags with

Litter plucked from lawns, sidewalks, gutters and

Streets, the white man who sits on the

Front porch or back deck with coffee or wine

Writing poems and counting syllables on

His fingers, who now as he climbs smiling

From the car is greeted by the girl

With the out from left field question,

“Are you Donald Trump?”

“Do I look like him?” I ask with grinning

Amazement, “Is my hair orange?”

But her question was sincere, the white world

For her, so distant and so weird that the

Billionaire president might well live next door, and

Be thereby subject to her curious birthday blessing,

And, looked at another, way perhaps her question

Was not so strange. If you are white, I ask you,

Are you Donald Trump? Think before you answer.