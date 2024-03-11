The Gilded Age Then, the Gilded Age Now

How many people in India are going hungry? Researchers working on the Global Hunger Index are currently tracking 125 nations across the world. Exactly 110 of those nations, those researchers reported last fall, are suffering less hunger than India.

But India, by contrast, is doing quite well on the gluttony front. Few nations today can lay claim to a wealthy elite as gluttonous as India’s. Earlier this month, that insatiability made headlines worldwide. The occasion that sparked this global attention? A pre-wedding party for the youngest son of India’s — and Asia’s — richest billionaire, the 66-year-old Mukesh Ambani, the chair of India’s biggest corporation.

This three-day “ode to excess,” noted one British commentator, featured feasting that “even Nero might have thought a little over the top.”

The over 1,000 guests at Ambani’s gala, the Times of India would report, had 21 chefs at their beck and call, preparing 75 different dishes for breakfast, over 225 choices for lunch, 275 for dinner, and another 85 items for “the midnight meal.” Why so many different dishes? Heaven forbid, quipped columnist Arwa Mahdawi, that any guest “would have to suffer the indignity of eating the same food twice.”

The proud papa behind all this excess, news reports guesstimated, may have spent as much as $120 million on the party, a pittance — about 0.1 percent — of the $117 billion or so in his personal fortune, a net worth that Forbes says makes Ambani the ninth-richest person in the world.

The food, of course, only gobbled up a portion of that $120 million outlay. The most dramatic piece of that expense? Ambani shelled out, India Today believes, somewhere between $8 and $9 million for an appearance by the superstar Rihanna, enough to convince the 36-year-old singer to give “her first full live show in almost eight years.”

On hand to enjoy Rihanna’s surprise set: a host of Ambani’s fellow super rich from all around the world, including the likes of Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, and Ivanka Trump from the United States. Also on hand: Bob Iger, the chief exec of the Disney entertainment empire. Disney and Ambani’s own Reliance Industries corporate giant have just cut a deal to merge their Indian media operations.

For Ambani, Iger, and the rest of their deep-pocket set, excess just seems to come naturally. Ambani’s mega-billionaire party guest Mark Zuckerberg, for instance, has been busy lately building a secret compound on Hawaii’s Kauai island that may end up costing as much as $270 million. That outlay, notes Wired, will be enough to put in place both an underground bunker and, above ground, a 30-bedroom mansion complex “with a total floor area comparable to a professional football field.”