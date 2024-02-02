High Costs Are Dooming Traditional Medicare

Medicare was originally established as a quasi single-payer system in 1965 because of the insurance industry’s refusal to cover seniors since they didn’t generate enough profit. Over the decades, powerful industry lobbying and weak, unprincipled, bipartisan Congressional connivance are permitting the same forces of privatization that control the rest of our healthcare delivery system to destroy Medicare.

Traditional Medicare provided payment for about 80% of covered healthcare costs but intentionally was legislated with coverage holes that necessitated separate “gap” insurance to pay for costs not covered in the original plan.

Enrollees also pay a monthly premium deducted from their Social Security check and an annual deductible. Also, traditional Medicare does not cover prescription drugs, dental, and vision. To obtain these coverages, one must “purchase” more insurance plans.

With costs rising, now you’re starting to talk about real money, making it more difficult for more and more people to keep traditional Medicare. For example:

In 2023, I figured the costs for my wife and I for Medicare deductions from Social Security, Medigap premiums, Part B deductibles, Part D premiums and deductibles. The total amounted to:

$9992 – out-of-pocket costs to be on “traditional” Medicare

This does not include all copays for physician visits and prescriptions which brings it well over $10,000 /yr. Dental and vision added even more costs. Friends I have talked to are paying even more due to higher prescription costs.