Gassing Execution Horrifies Jewish Groups

Alabama’s plan to inaugurate the next generation of a human gas chamber on January 25th is a repulsive affront to the thousands of international members of “L’chaim! Jews Against the Death Penalty.” On January 25th, Alabama will become the first state to attempt state-sponsored killing by strapping a mask onto a human being’s face and forcing him to inhale nitrogen gas in a process known as nitrogen hypoxia. Two days later, Alabama will tell the world that it honors International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27th,just as the state regularly hypocritically boasts of its commitment to the human right of life. This gassing is a nauseating slap in the face to Holocaust victims, survivors and descendants like myself and many L’chaim members and allies the world over who know better than most the lessons and legacies of that unparalleled mass murder.