January 15, 2024
by
Josh Frank
CounterPunch+
The Right-Wing Culture Wars Flare in Support of Israeli War Crimes
Loneliness and Persuasion
Israel in the Dock
Murder Thy Neighbor
Suicide and the Novelist
January 15, 2024
Vijay Prashad
Israel’s War on Palestine and the Global Upsurge Against It
Richard Heinberg – J. David Hughes
Climate Change and Energy Transition: The 2023 Scorecard
Ron Jacobs
Attacking Yemen
Eric Mann
Dr. Martin Luther King is Marching with the People of Palestine
Lawrence Reichard
Taking It to Guatemala’s Streets
Binoy Kampmark
Futile and Dangerous: Bombing Yemen in the Name of Shipping
Josh Cowan
Dark Money Vouchers Are Having a Moment
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Climate Change and Wars Are Breaking Down the Foundations of Civilization
Stephen Cooper and Joel Zivot
Alabama’s Nitrogen Gas Execution Will Be Cruel and Unusual Punishment
Joe Allen
The Teamsters’ Sean O’Brien and the Mar-a-Lago Set
Rob Okun
The Mercy Rule
Wim Laven
Turning Away from Evil
George Ochenski
A Terrible Idea: Letting Government Run Itself
Cesar Chelala
Una Niña en Llamas en Gaza
Weekend Edition
January 12, 2024
Friday - Sunday
Melvin Goodman
The United States and the Middle East: Hoist On Its Own Petard
Jeffrey St. Clair
The Gasmen of Holman Prison: If at First You Don’t Kill, Try, Try to Kill Again
Joshua Frank
Making Gaza Unliveable
Eve Ottenberg
Nuclear Power: The Thousand Year-Plus Albatross Around Humanity’s Neck
Stephen F. Eisenman
All Israelis are Jews; All Jews are Israelis: Israel’s False Tautology
John Whitbeck
Israel Faces Justice in The Hague
Paul Atwood
The American Way of Life in its Foulest Manifestation
Robert Hunziker
The State of Capitalism’s Climate System
Ramzy Baroud
From Gaza to Congo: On Zionism and the Unlearned History of Genocide
Binoy Kampmark
Tall Tales and Murderous Restraint: Blinken on Gaza and Israel
Kathleen Wallace
When the Colonized Say “Never Again” They Mean It
Norman Solomon
With Attack on Yemen, the U.S. is Shameless: “We Make the Rules, We Break the Rules”
Matthew Stevenson
Anatomy of the Epstein Scandal
Mahmood Delkhasteh
How the Mindset in Germany That Led to the Holocaust Now Enables Israel’s Genocide in Gaza
Evan Jones
Zionism and the Academy
David Yearsley
The Great Wave
Jeff Cohen - Norman Solomon
Magical Thinking About Biden 2024 Paves the Way for Another Trump Presidency
Daniel Warner
The Unfortunate Decline of the Art of Schmoozing
Julian Matthews
Since Time Immemorial, We Have Shared the Land with Wolves and Bears: They Deserve Our Protection
Eric Toussaint
Ernest Mandel, Revolutionary Cuba and Che Guevara
Ron Jacobs
Gaza in Art, Anguish and Anger
Thomas Knapp
Presidential Immunity: Trump Makes a Good Point Without Meaning To