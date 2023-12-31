This time Eric welcomes investigative journalist Arun Gupta back to CounterPunch to discuss Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza and the media narratives that have emerged. Arun discusses how the war is genocidal and how it fits into the broader trajectory of Israel over the last few decades. Arun also casts his critical eye on the reporting around alleged rapes and sexual violence on October 7, instead suggesting that much liberal reporting on the issue has fallen for carefully orchestrated Israeli propaganda. Arun closes out the conversation discussing why Henry Kissinger’s death should remind the Left not to be so bleak, that powerful organizing can change history.