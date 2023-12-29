Sound Grammar: the 10 Best Albums of 2023

Why Does the Earth Give Us People to Love?
Kara Jackson
(September)
Rivers in Our Veins
Allison Miller
(Royal Potato)
Evenings at the Village Gate
John Coltrane, featuring Eric Dolphy
(Impulse!)
Brand New Life
Brandee Younger
(Impulse!)
Rat Saw God
Wednesday
(Dead Oceans)
Kings Highway
Brian Blade & the Fellowship Band
(Stoner Hill)
Radio Sechaba
Bokani Dyer
(Brownswood)
Black Classical Music
Yussef Dayes
(Nonesuch)
Love in Exile
Arooj Aftab / Vijay Iyer / Shahzad Ismaily
(Verve)
Weathervanes
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
(Southeastern Records)
Also on heavy rotation: Art Emsemble of Chicago: The Sixth Decade: From Paris to Paris; Ryuichi Sakamoto: 12; Yo La Tengo: This Stupid World; Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS; Caroline Polachek: Desire, I Want to Turn Into You; Cory Hanson: Western Cum; The Kills: God Games; Ishmael Reed and the West Coast Blues Caravan of All-Stars: Blues Lyrics by Ishmael Reed, Coco Montoya: Writing On The Wall.