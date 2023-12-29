Architecture of Cities: the World Chasing the Light

One day a prismatic pageantry of ghosts with like-minded souls stood at the threshold.

There was this photographer and the sway of Sir Norman Foster’s London Millennium Bridge.

There was a nuanced wall of one thousand buildings from a century of British architectural design.

Dreams mingled with my realities: Before I could cross the threshold I had to understand how to navigate a history of fantasies: Standing upright as if to cascade across nations: The one-hundred-foot wave hailing from Nazaré was both forbidding and foreboding: I watched as it seemed to be cresting inhabited by one-thousand eyes of Lampreys and Cods.

If I may inhabit James Thurber’s mind for one minute: in my eyes his “Mitty” my “Mitty” might have a darker disposition. In the most minute manner, Thurber realized what I have grown to embrace: my dreams become my realities. I had to get by the encumbrance of this wall, this wave in order to succeed.

Every year I read the English Romantic, Charles Lamb’s “New Year’s Eve”. It is the same as the year before: The words become more familiar: Like Lamb’s poem, my world remains the same. My days become more familiar: I dream that I battle every day to see something new: but in a new light:

One day I listened to Yusuf Lateef’s “Spartacus: Yusef Lateef – Love Theme From Spartacus – YouTube It reminded me that I entered each city not with the power of Spartacus’ army but with hidden dreams and the power to discover great things.