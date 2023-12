by

As fewer and fewer schools in the U.S. offer civics classes, this primer will have to do.

It’s pay to play.

That’s not okay?

Then stay away.

It’ll be this way

Till Judgment Day.

Am I sounding sarcastic

When I say they take plastic?

You may feel a bit queasy,

Sense the whole thing is sleazy.

But their prices are measly.

And they do make it easy.