December 17, 2023

The Women of Three Mile Island

by Harvey Wasserman

As the nuclear industry flooded the commons with reassuring deception, Iodine 131 and a wide range of other radioisotopes were being ingested by the region’s children and mothers, women and men, plants and animals. The federal, state and local governments refused to compile a database or to track the health of the people in the area.

To read this article, log in here or subscribe here.
If you are logged in but can't read CP+ articles, check the status of your access here
In order to read CP+ articles, your web browser must be set to accept cookies.

Harvey Wasserman wrote THE PEOPLE’S SPIRAL OF US HISTORY: FROM JIGONSASEH TO SOLARTOPIA.  Most Mondays @ 2-4pm PT, he co-convenes the Green Grassroots Election Protection Zoom (www.electionprotection2024).  The Mothers for Peace (www.mothersforpeace.org) could use your help in the struggle to shut the Diablo Canyon nukes.  

[CP Newsletter Archive 1993-2012-400 issues] [Nuclear Fracking] [CP+ Perks]

Pressure Drops

Abolition Everywhere

Trouble Ahead Trouble Behind

Bottomlines

Empire Burlesque

Borderzone Notes

Eurozone Notes

CounterPunch Magazine Archive

Read over 400 magazine and newsletter back issues here

Support CounterPunch

Make a tax-deductible monthly or one-time donation and enjoy access to CP+.  Donate Now

Support our evolving Subscribe Area and enjoy access to all Subscribers content.  Subscribe