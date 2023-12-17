December 17, 2023

Just a Little Genocide

From Gaza to the Mau Forest of Kenya

by Julie Wark
Fifteen years after the US government used the Marshall Islands to test new atomic weapons and learn about the long-term effects of radiation on a human population (as Dennis O’Rourke terrifyingly documents in his 1985 film Half Life: A Parable for the Nuclear Age), Henry Kissinger gave his version of the numbers theory of genocide. […]
To read this article, log in here or subscribe here.
If you are logged in but can't read CP+ articles, check the status of your access here
In order to read CP+ articles, your web browser must be set to accept cookies.
[CP Newsletter Archive 1993-2012-400 issues] [Nuclear Fracking] [CP+ Perks]

Pressure Drops

Abolition Everywhere

Trouble Ahead Trouble Behind

Bottomlines

Empire Burlesque

Borderzone Notes

Eurozone Notes

CounterPunch Magazine Archive

Read over 400 magazine and newsletter back issues here

Support CounterPunch

Make a tax-deductible monthly or one-time donation and enjoy access to CP+.  Donate Now

Support our evolving Subscribe Area and enjoy access to all Subscribers content.  Subscribe