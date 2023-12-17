Just a Little Genocide

December 17, 2023
From Gaza to the Mau Forest of Kenya
by Julie Wark
Fifteen years after the US government used the Marshall Islands to test new atomic weapons and learn about the long-term effects of radiation on a human population (as Dennis O’Rourke terrifyingly documents in his 1985 film Half Life: A Parable for the Nuclear Age), Henry Kissinger gave his version of the numbers theory of genocide. […]
