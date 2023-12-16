Who’s the Boss?

December 16, 2023
The Scourging of Gaza: Diary of a Genocidal War
by Jeffrey St. Clair
Kill first, ask questions later: The IDF confirmed that they "mistakenly" killed three Israeli hostages after accidentally identifying them as a threat. The three hostages were shirtless, waving a white flag, and yelling “Help” in Hebrew. An IDF soldier declared they were “terrorists” and opened fire, killing two. One found cover. When he re-emerged, he was shot and killed.
CounterPunch Magazine Archive
Read over 400 magazine and newsletter back issues here
Support CounterPunch
Make a tax-deductible monthly or one-time donation and enjoy access to CP+. Donate Now
Support our evolving Subscribe Area and enjoy access to all Subscribers content. Subscribe