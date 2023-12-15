Architecture of Cities: the World

My imagination routinely discovers places that no longer exist. My camera has discovered ten- thousand sacred moments.

Nearly one million visitors enter Mecca each year. The sounds I will never hear live in the moment where all bodies bend the knee in prayer. The volume might sound like waves pounding in the Sea of Cortez: But how many people have heard that crush.

When I attempt to capture religions’ architecture priests and rabbis have a need to show me how to see their places of worship. They place their arms around me, instruct me where and how to look. My interests are not theirs. I see the sounds that only I can hear.

The ideas behind many of my pictures continually remind me of the silent genius that was Charlie Chaplin: The sounds live muted on film before your eyes: their stories are in your eyes: and they become my pictures.

I own my personal dreams: a place to worship within a dream: I am cozied up against the girth of a nine-hundred-pound Grizzly Bear: We lean against a tree like two birds counting trees in the forest: Our eyes stalk the Coho Salmon as they migrate upstream to spawn in May and after: We watch a sleuth of bears: they spend the mornings and parts of the afternoon catching and missing the silvery and red meal to be. I am rooting for the fish to escape capture: the “grizzly” is for the other side…and so it goes: The day nears the night and my Grizzly ends his afternoon with a mash of caught salmon.

I have never merely photographed a building: I am never merely communing with the spectacular geniuses I have met and dreamed of meeting: The minds of Oscar Niemeyer, Zaha Hadid and Frank Lloyd Wright were brilliant creators: When I stand in front of the built community I imagine mingling within their dreams: Dreaming about what may be.