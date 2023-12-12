Another Hardwood Shakedown: It’s Your Money or Your Team!

In our world’s most eminent professional basketball league, the NBA, no young star is currently shining any brighter than the 25-year-old Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

This Oklahoma City Thunder standout won first team all-NBA honors last season, and one top basketball analyst is calling him “one of the craftiest scorers in the league.” Gilgeous-Alexander is “leaving opponents guessing,” this analyst gushes, “which way he’s going to move next.”

But no one ever has to guess where the owner of the Thunder, the venture capitalist Clayton Bennett, is going to move next. He’s going whatever route will line his pockets with the most taxpayer dollars.

Bennett first became an NBA franchise owner leading the group that bought the Seattle Supersonics for $325 million in 2006. Two years later, Bennett moved that team to Oklahoma City after Seattle officials rejected his demand for a brand-new $500 million arena that local taxpayers — not Bennett — would mostly finance.

Oklahoma City public officials didn’t share Seattle’s disinterest in subsidizing the already rich. They gave a quick okay to $100 million in improvements to their city’s already existing arena — “built in 2002 at taxpayer expense,” notes journalist Judd Legum — and then okayed another $115 million in arena improvements in 2019.

Those many millions wouldn’t be enough for owner Bennett. Last year, in a repeat of his Seattle maneuvering, Bennett let it be known he wanted a totally brand-new arena. Better to give Bennett his new arena, OKC mayor David Holt quickly warned, than lose the Thunder to some other city.

Bennett and Holt would go on to cut a deal for building a new downtown arena. The projected cost of building that arena: a cool $900 million. The share of that the Bennett ownership cabal would have to pay: a mere $50 million. The rest would come from the city. Or, to be more exact, the rest would come at the expense of average OKC households.

Mayor Holt did his best to hide that reality. No new taxes, he claimed, would be needed to subsidize Bennett’s new b-ball palace. Technically, that claim would be correct. Holt’s financing plan called for the extension of an expiring already existing one-cent local sales tax, with all the proceeds from that extension going to build the new digs for Bennett.