December 8, 2023
by
Josh Frank
If Capitalism is ‘Natural,’ Why Was so Much Force Used to Build it?
The Wisdom of Shooting Back
I, Netanyahu
The Politics of the Occult: A Conversation with Historian Mitch Horowitz
High Budget Sleaze
Weekend Edition
December 08, 2023
Friday - Sunday
Henry Giroux
Killing Children, the Burdens of Conscience, and the Israel-Hamas War
Melvin Goodman
Classic Intelligence Failure: The Impact Of Arrogance and Hubris
Stephen F. Eisenman
Vermin
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Leave It to the Men in Charge
Pete Dolack
The Prioritization of Human Health, Development and Self-Activity in Chavez-era Venezuela
Jamal Kanj
From Chongqing to Gaza’s Mass Assassination Factory
Ramzy Baroud
Dying to Be Free: Releasing Palestinian Captives is Not a Numbers Game
Robert Hunziker
Climate Trace Detects Underreported Soaring Emissions
Eve Spangler
“The Greatest Number of Jews Killed Since the Holocaust”
Andrew Bacevich
Here We Go Again: America’s War for the Greater Middle East (Cont.)
Eve Ottenberg
Beltway Geniuses Keep Flinging Russia and China into Each Other’s Arms
Norman Solomon
How the U.S. Has Darkened the Nuclear Cloud Over Humanity
Paul Street
Frank Bruni Discovers Donald Trump’s “Budding” Fascism…in the Late Fall of 2023!
Alfred de Zayas
We Need a Great Upshift in 2024 and Beyond!
Daniel Warner
Thresholds of Dialogue with Hamas and Russia
Clarence Lusane
America’s Fascist Future If Trump Returns to Office
Binoy Kampmark
COP28: Where Fossil Fuel Industries Go to Gloat
David Yearsley
Ghosts at the Gate: Coltrane and Co. at Thompson and Bleecker
Nicky Reid
So Much for Free Speech: The Antiwoke Movement Cancels Palestine
Jerry Tetalman
Time to Negotiate an End to the Ukraine War
Michael Albert
Noam Chomsky at 95: No Strings on Him
Mark Engler - Paul Engler
Think #MeToo Didn’t Make a Real Difference? Think Again
David Schultz
Inequality in America? Bah, Humbug!
Charles Thomson
Royal Shakeup: King Charles Takes Drastic Measures, Prince Harry Cut Off Completely
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Climate Summit at the Petroleum Kingdom
Ron Jacobs
Three Offerings from the Annals of Jazz
Kim C. Domenico
Darkened Saints and Neoliberal Innocence
Elizabeth Keyes
Protesting the Biggest and Oldest Living War Criminal, Henry Kissinger
Sonali Kolhatkar
The High Cost of Low Holiday Prices
Dean Baker
Issues With the Savings Rate: Why the Falloff May be Over-Rated
James C. Nelson
Sleepwalking America into Fascism
Winslow Myers
Watching, with Despair and Hope
Jorge Heine
Kissinger’s Obsession with Chile Enabled a Murderous Dictatorship that Still Haunts the Country
Richard Schulman
The Architecture of Cities: The World
Stephen Cooper
“The Mayor” of Woodland Hills
December 07, 2023
Richard D. Wolff
Socialism’s Self-Criticism and Real Democracy