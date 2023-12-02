I, Netanyahu

December 2, 2023
The Scourging of Gaza: Diary of a Genocidal War
by Jeffrey St. Clair
Netanyahu, who was pressured into acceding to the ceasefire by the irate families of Israeli hostages, seemed thrilled to be bombing Gaza once again, writing on social media: “Our forces are charging forward. We continue to fight with all our strength until we achieve all our goals: the return of all our abductees, the elimination of Hamas, and the promise that Gaza will never be a threat to Israel again.”
