The Architecture of Cities: the World

THE PERCH

I was perched somewhere between Montmartre’s Sacré-Coeur and the Eiffel Tower.

I sat alone on a Travertine limestone bench.

I did have one companion: the silence of myself.

There is always a perch: There is not a bird in the universe that would deny me my perspectives from this perch.

I have repeated this routine in many cities (Paris, Rio, Sao Paulo, Tokyo and …): I realize that from the perch I can define my prey: The way I will see:

My routine begins the same way: Imagine a chain reaction that has a pleasurable result:I imagine I can see from this perch in front of Sacré-Coeur, pass the Eiffel Tower all the way to the bottom depths of the Mariana Trenches.