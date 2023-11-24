The Architecture of Cities: the World

Truth in fiction:

Every day I have a recurring dream: Sounds vanish: There is an image hiding in plain sight. I haven’t seen it yet, but it is there.

I was standing somewhere: I needed to cross a meadow: Ice appeared at first glance: My eyes embraced what felt like the entire Arctic Tundra. Maybe five hundred yards of six-foot-high fresh snow actually spanned before me: I needed to arrive at the other end:

I began my march. It didn’t feel like a death march: It felt like an adventure: Once I cross this natural obstacle, I will be able to make the image.

It is the manner in which I make all of my photographs that need to be made: There is a single moment that needs to be captured. I must get to where I need to be: But at what cost? All cost.

I was armed with a camera in each hand. My body moved through what I heard was slush: But felt more like a field of diamonds made of ice.