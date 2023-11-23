Home
November 23, 2023
by
Josh Frank
November 23, 2023
Walden Bello
From Bin Laden to Gaza
Kenneth Surin
Eventful London: Suella’s Fall; Starmer’s Evasions
Jamal Kanj
Israel’s War of Ethnic Cleansing
Paul Horton
Hijacking of the American Populist Tradition
Richard Ward
Humanitarian Thanksgiving
Thomas Knapp
War: Thanks But No Thanks
Binoy Kampmark
Rigging Avian Ballots: New Zealand’s Bird of the Century Competition
Richard Rhames
Cordwood Musings
David Yearsley
We are Ourselves: a Thanksgiving Feast with Handel
B. Nimri Aziz
MK– Mandela’s Secret Army: a Film by Osvalde Lewat
Samia Nasir Khoury
A Thanksgiving Letter to Biden From a Palestinian Great Grandmother
Rachel Ellis
The Role of Religion in US Prisons
Tara K. Miller – Richard B. Primack
The Ways Humans Harm Wildlife: Tracking the Toll
November 22, 2023
Melvin Goodman
Biden and the Washington Post Combine to Argue for War
Richard Rubenstein
Beyond Intractability or Beyond Coherence? Round Two of a Debate Over the War in Gaza
Mel Gurtov - Larry Kirsch
Israel’s Al-Shifa Assault – A Critical Examination
Giorgos Mitralias
When Netanyahu Accustoms Us to an Inhuman World Without Rights or Rules, the Law of the Jungle Reigns!
Binoy Kampmark
A Duty to Obey: David McBride, Whistleblowing and Following Orders
Deepak Bhargava and Stephanie Luce
Why We Need Bayard Rustin’s Practical Radicalism Today
Peter Bach
Letter from London: Þetta Reddast!
Malick Doucouré
The Military Junta in Niger
Steve Early - Suzanne Gordon
Lieutenant Governor, Farmer and Unapologetic Progressive
John Laforge
Radioactive Leaks from Monticello Reactor in Minnesota Threaten the Mississippi
Dean Baker
Trade, Climate Change and the Press
Lawrence Wittner
The Brotherhood of Billionaires
Mike Garrity
Great News! The Feds Must Proceed with Grizzly Bear Recovery in the Bitterroot Mountains Wilderness
November 21, 2023
Joshua Frank
Israel’s Nuclear Threat: The Dangers Only Multiply
Sonali Kolhatkar
Americans are Bankrolling Israel’s Unfolding Genocide in Gaza
Robert Fantina
Twiddle-Dum and Twiddle-Dee: Senior Edition
Nick Licata
Eliminate Some Tax Laws (Not the IRS) to Avoid Government Shutdowns
Phil Knight – Stephen Capra
Help Protect the Madison-Gallatin Borderlands of Yellowstone National Park As America’s First National Monument for Wildlife
Mohamed Naeem
Everything Led Gaza to the Inevitable Insurrection
Jan Ritch-Frel
The New Grand Tour
Patrick Mazza
Shutting Down the Space Needle, Standing Up for Gaza
Laurel Thompson
Palm Oil in Common Household Products Is Destroying the World’s ‘Orangutan Capital’
Lee Hall
So, What’s Everyone Doing for Thanksgiving?