Enter the Moral Abyss

November 18, 2023
The Scourging of Gaza: Diary of a Genocidal War
by Jeffrey St. Clair
If you can be morally desensitized to the point of rationalizing the bombing of hospitals, turning off power in the neonatal ward, shutting off the water supply to dialysis rooms, and snipers spraying bullets in the oncology wing, what atrocities won't be willing to justify?
