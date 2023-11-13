A Shout
For Tantré Farm
Cop City – Gaza City
Atlanta Forest – olive groves
The promised land
The mushaã
40 acres and a mule
That was then. What now?
A mite, a penny, a paycheck, wages
All illness, illth illth
Only health is wealth:
wealth-health, health-wealth
Compost filthy lucre
billion trillion, trillion billion
People the color of the earth
Palestine Maya Creek Muskogee
Reconstruction – Land Back
Abolition – Jubilee
Common once again from the river to the sea.
Cop City – Gaza City
Atlanta Forest – olive groves
The promised land
The mushaã
40 acres and a mule
That was then. What now?
Abolition jubilee
Common once again from the river to the sea.