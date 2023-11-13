November 13, 2023

A Shout

by Peter Linebaugh

Stop Cop City message on railcars crossing Willamette Pass in the Oregon Cascade Mountains. Photo: Michael Donnelly.

A Shout
For Tantré Farm

Cop City – Gaza City
Atlanta Forest – olive groves

The promised land
The mushaã
40 acres and a mule

That was then.  What now?

A mite, a penny, a paycheck, wages
All illness, illth illth
Only health is wealth:
wealth-health, health-wealth
Compost filthy lucre
billion trillion, trillion billion

People the color of the earth
Palestine Maya Creek Muskogee
Reconstruction – Land Back
Abolition – Jubilee
Common once again from the river to the sea.

Cop City – Gaza City
Atlanta Forest – olive groves

The promised land
The mushaã
40 acres and a mule

That was then.  What now?
Abolition jubilee
Common once again from the river to the sea.

Peter Linebaugh is the author of The London HangedThe Many-Headed Hydra: the Hidden History of the Revolutionary Atlantic (with Marcus Rediker) and Magna Carta Manifesto. Linebaugh’s latest book is Red Round Globe Hot Burning. He can be reached at: plineba@gmail.com