by

A Shout

For Tantré Farm

Cop City – Gaza City

Atlanta Forest – olive groves

The promised land

The mushaã

40 acres and a mule

That was then. What now?

A mite, a penny, a paycheck, wages

All illness, illth illth

Only health is wealth:

wealth-health, health-wealth

Compost filthy lucre

billion trillion, trillion billion

People the color of the earth

Palestine Maya Creek Muskogee

Reconstruction – Land Back

Abolition – Jubilee

Common once again from the river to the sea.

Abolition jubilee

