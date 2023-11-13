Home
November 13, 2023
by
Josh Frank
New from
CounterPunch
CounterPunch+
The Russel Brand Conspiracy
The Reality of Washington’s Enterprise
Gaza’s Trail of Tears
On the Ethics of Violence
Genocide in Palestine is This Century’s Signature Atrocity
November 13, 2023
John Pilger
We Are Spartacus
Eve Ottenberg
Expect More UAW Organizing at Non-Union Plants
Vijay Prashad
How the War on Gaza Has Stalled the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC)
Jeremy Appel
Wave of Suppression Targets Palestinian-Canadian Workers
Rob Urie
Biden Visits Hitler’s Bunker, Sends for a Decorator: Israel and Ukraine Edition
Todd Miller
Biden’s Border
Michael Fox
Panama Explodes With Protests Against Canadian Copper Mine
Thomas Knapp
Vox Populi, Vox Humbug
Peter Linebaugh
A Shout
Mel Gurtov
Ceasefire? Obstacles and Opportunities
Binoy Kampmark
Unintended Ironies: Condemning the Armistice Day Marches
Wim Laven
No Words to Describe the Suffering
Weekend Edition
November 10, 2023
Friday - Sunday
Matthew Hoh
Armistice Day and the Empire: A Name Change and the Catastrophe that Followed
Farrah Hassen
Americans Want a Ceasefire; It’s Our Politicians Who Are Out of Touch
Stephen F. Eisenman
A Small Boy and Israel
Jeffrey St. Clair
A Day in the Life of CounterPunch
William Astore
Weapons ‘R’ Us
Paul Street
Shit is Out Da Box: Mass Death, Catastrophe, War, Genocide, and Fascism Normalized
Robert Hunziker
Fixing the Climate Crisis, Part 2
Daniel Falcone
Unresolved Geographies: The Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict & Left Realism
Ramzy Baroud
There Will Be Repercussions: The West is Collectively Responsible for Israel’s Genocide in Gaza
Daniel Warner
Understanding Israel’s Dehumanizing Palestinians by Rereading Martin Buber and Emmanuel Levinas
Ahmed Diaa Dardir
Imperialism’s War Against Truth, Palestinians, and My Friends
Alfred de Zayas
Collective guilt and Collective Punishment
Ishmael Reed
The Media Ignores Toni Morrison’s Victory
Kathy Kelly
Calling for a ‘Pause’ in Israel’s Assault on Gaza Isn’t Enough
Sana Khan
International Law is Failing, as Israel Attacks Gaza with Impunity
M. Reza Behnam
The Roots of Catastrophe
Binoy Kampmark
Why Humanitarianism is a Weasel Word
Sam Pizzigati
The Global Significance of the UAW’s Victory
David McCall
How the National Infrastructure Program Creates Jobs for Today and Tomorrow
Lee Hall
Environmental Law Is Losing the Plot. What Now?
Stephen Cooper
Alabama’s Next Death Penalty Atrocity: Executing Casey McWhorter
Charles Pierson
Bomb Mexico: the Republican Plan to End Fentanyl Trafficking
Kathleen Wallace
Late-Stage Canal Capitalism
Aaron Dixon
Israel Can’t Destroy Desire for Palestinian Freedom