October 18, 2023
by
Josh Frank
October 18, 2023
Joshua Frank
CounterPunch Under (Bot) Attack
Ramzy Baroud
Not Hamas-Israeli Conflict: The Palestinian Cause Belongs to the World
Aidan Ratchford
Che Guevara and Gaza
Todd Miller
The Bipartisan Border Machine: Biden Never Really Stopped Building the Wall
Eric Draitser
On Gaza, Israel’s Genocidal War, and the Necessity of Solidarity with Palestine
Gregory Harms
Israel and Gaza: the Desperate Ballet
Jim Kavanagh
First and Foremost, Colonialism Must End
Dave Lindorff
Israel is Committing an Epic War Crime with US Backing and US Arms
Peter Bach
Letter from London: Peace is Liberty in Tranquillity (Imagine That)
Binoy Kampmark
A Losing Voice: The Fall of an Indigenous Referendum Measure
Michael T. Klare
Drone Swarms: How Intelligent — Artificial or Otherwise — Is Any of This?
Howard Lisnoff
Goodbye to Free Speech: Hello to More Militarism
Cesar Chelala
Building Bridges for Peace in the Middle East
Peter Byrne
An Eye for an Eye in Gaza? Bay Area Youth and Politicians Respond
Bernie Sanders
On the Nursing Crisis in New Jersey and Across the Country
Gary Engler
Equality for All or Genocide, that is Israel’s Choice
October 17, 2023
Joshua Frank
A Vital Resource in a Time of War
Lawrence Davidson
An International Law of Double Standards?
Jeffrey St. Clair
The Wolf is Knocking
Ray Acheson
We Must End Violence to End Violence
Sam Pizzigati
Share the Wealth vs. Waste the Wealth
Nick Licata
Can the Ukraine War be Won?
Binoy Kampmark
Violence Against Human Animals: Images from the Israel-Hamas War
April M. Short
The Growing Movement to Bring Back Community Grief and Ritual
W. T. Whitney
A New President for Ecuador, Tied to the United States Already
Jeff Cohen
That Other War: Open Letter About Ukraine to Progressives in Congress
James C. Nelson
The Hidden Risk of Judicial Campaign Contributions
Iain Boyd
How Hamas’ Rockets Got Around Israel’s Iron Dome Air Defense System
Cornell Coalition for Justice in Palestine
A Call for Justice for Palestinians and an End to Racist Discrimination on Campus and Beyond
October 16, 2023
M. Reza Behnam
Framing the Language of Carnage in Palestine: Advantage Israel
Carla Blank
A Jew in Ramallah
Sonali Kolhatkar
How California’s Fast-Food Workers Won $20 an Hour
Ralph Nader
After the Attack, Israeli Rulers Launch Genocidal Destruction
Dean Baker
It’s Time to Lower Interest Rates
Roger Harris
Cornel West Runs for President: You Can’t Be a Spoiler if the System Is Already Rotten
Robert Fantina
International Hypocrisy: The U.S., Once Again, Leads the Way