The Architecture of Cities: The World

I remember the first time I heard the Siberian Tiger dance to Led Zeppelin’s rhythmic intro “Going to California”.

I have read that there are less than six-hundred Siberian Tigers in the wild: I have made less than six-hundred successful photographs: There is something wild about mingling mind with nature.

There is something wild about marrying magical realism with the mingling of architecture’s photography.

My camera sees the changing architecture: There are thousands of names to choose from: Some design towers: some design the intimate moments: The moments that might last a millennium or a single legislative decision to augment a city street.