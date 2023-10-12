Home
October 12, 2023
30 Years is a Long Time.
by
Nathaniel St. Clair
October 12, 2023
Patrick Howlett-Martin
Gaza, What Future?
Dave Lindorff
Israel’s War Crime
Jeffrey St. Clair
Some Young Lives Matter More Than Others, Some Don’t Seem to Matter at All
Harvey Wasserman
How “Dumb Money” Nukes Boil & Bankrupt The Earth
Juan Cole
Is California’s Climate Lawsuit against Big Oil a Gamechanger?
Chris Gilbert
Venezuelan Migrants: Survivors from a Passenger Ship That You Sunk
Ralph Nader
Prevention of Dangers – Mark of a Compassionate Society
Benoît Bréville
Europe’s Deadly Hypocrisy
Winslow Myers
Two in One
Brianna Rick
Glacial Lake Outburst Floods in Alaska and the Himalayas Show Evolving Hazards in a Warming World
Liz Theoharis
Abandoning the Poor
Robert Koehler
Hardening Ourselves into Weapons
October 11, 2023
David S. D’Amato
The FBI’s Long History of Criminalizing Dissent
Norman Solomon
“Israel’s 9/11” is a Slogan to Rationalize Open-Ended Killing of Palestinian Civilians
Sam Pizzigati
Private Yachts as Long as Football Fields
Mark Ashwill
Death by System: A Two-Generation Tale of Loss and Betrayal
Peter Bach
Letter from London: Sat Sri Akaal
Binoy Kampmark
Blue Light, Green Blood: Edifice Politics for Israel
Don Fitz
Degrowth – How Anti-Worker Would It Be?
Andrew Moss
Shutting Off Exploitation, One Hotel at a Time
Elliot Sperber
The Banality of Dystopia
Robert Fantina
Gaza and the Israeli War
David Schultz
If the US Presidential Election were Held Today (Or Why Democrats Should be Beyond Worried)
Cynthia Enloe
Of War and Feminism
Ron Jacobs
The Common Thread is US Imperialism
CounterPunch News Service
Statement on the Attack on Journalists and Alternative Media in India
October 10, 2023
Ramzy Baroud
The Gaza War is Lost: But Will Netanyahu Concede?
Sonali Kolhatkar
Labor Education Starts in School
Joseph Grosso
Planning the Future: Toward a Socialist Anthropocene
Jamal Kanj
Gaza Seized the Initiative: Might vs Willpower
Wendell Griffen
The Lamentable and Inevitable Israeli-Hamas War
Thomas Knapp
Politics: The Cults We Will Always Have With Us
Fran Shor
Skepticism of the Will
Patrick Mazza
Imagining the Future: How to Build in Place
Cesar Chelala
Women are Key to Ending World Hunger