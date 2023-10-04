Reclaiming Antimonopoly for Racial and Economic Justice

We can live in an economy and a politics of abundance. Workers can earn living wages in dignified, fair conditions.

We can collectivize care so we can spend more time with our loved ones.

We can dwell in public green spaces where our children play outside safely and breathe clean air — flanked by vibrant, diverse, and transit-accessible Main Streets, where local independent store owners are part of and accountable to our communities.

We can realize this vision of a Liberation Economy. By making corporations pay their fair share of taxes, we can reinvest revenue in our neighborhoods and all that grants us the economic security to thrive.

To achieve this, we’ll need nothing short of a political and economic transformation — helmed by grassroots power and international, multiracial coalitions. But we’re up against decades of neoliberalism, an ongoing pandemic, an accelerating climate crisis, and the many compounding forms of theft, exclusion, and exploitation that feed racial capitalism. These forces have allowed capital to concentrate and inequality to skyrocket — forcing workers and communities to organize on shifting terrain.

How, exactly, can antimonopoly policy support the grassroots movements fighting concentrated capital and corporate hegemony?

First, we need a leftist antimonopoly framework that centers racial justice, foregrounds class struggle, and pursues bold economic transformation in service of collective liberation.