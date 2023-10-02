Home
October 2, 2023
by
Josh Frank
October 02, 2023
Sonali Kolhatkar
Kids Shouldn’t Have to Pay for School Lunches
Ian Hansen
The Interrogation Psychologists Come Home to Roost
Tom Engelhardt
The Slow-Motion Equivalent of a Nuclear War?
Dean Baker
Washington Post Columnist Charles Lane Wants Autoworkers to Lose Their Jobs
The Red Nation
The Red Nation Responds to Racist Attack on Indigenous People
Lawrence Davidson
The Holocaust Becomes a Palestinian Issue
Binoy Kampmark
Cruel Prerogatives: Braverman on Refugees at the AEI
Paul Bentley
The Dog That Didn’t Bark: Nazi in the House
Roger Thompson
Captain Kirk’s “Obsession”
Ralph Nader
Good News – Big Opportunities on the Horizon
Weekend Edition
September 29, 2023
Friday - Sunday
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Our Man in Jersey
Jonah Raskin
“I Am Not Now, Nor Have I Ever Been”: Musings on Communism and Anti-Communism
Eve Ottenberg
More at Stake for Auto Workers Than Wages and Benefits
Adi Saleem
The Trial of Subhas Nair: Race, Class, and Ideology in Singapore
Daniel Warner
Empty Chair Diplomacy 2.0 at the United Nations
Robert Hunziker
Antarctica Hits Records as Global Heat Looms Large for 2024
Stanley L. Cohen
Welcome to the US, Land of Unvetted Occupiers
Alfred de Zayas
Responsibility to Protect the Armenian population of Nagorno Karabakh
Aarushi Bhandari
Taylor Swift and the End of the Hollywood Writers Strike: a Tale of Two Media Narratives
Ellen Taylor
America and the Drowning of Derna
Erika Schelby
The Beef Industry is Destroying the American West and Worsening the Climate Crisis
Lee Hall
Vegan Cats Do Not Exist
Michael Barker
The Political Power of Conspiracies
Matthew Stevenson
Return to Bosnia-Herzegovina: Night Train Across Melania’s Slovenia
Paul Armentano
The Science is Clear: Marijuana is Safer Than Tobacco
Farrah Hassen
Suing for a Livable Climate
George Ochenski
Americans Have had it with Our Broken, Dysfunctional Political System
Kim C. Domenico
Fighting Banal Evil with the Truth of Trauma
Jim Hightower
Outlaws in OKC
Ramzy Baroud
Ghosts of the Past: For Israel, War on UNESCO is an Existential Battle
Kim Scipes
The United States in the World: Making Sense of the Past Forty Years
David Yearsley
What to Do With the Old Piano?
Nicky Reid
The Lesser of Two Evils is a Democracy for Psychopaths
Harvey Wasserman
80 Years Ago Denmark Miraculously Saved 8,000 Jews From Nazi Murder
Dean Baker
Yes, Trump’s Lies on Financial Statements Did Cost Businesses Money
Mike Garrity
Alliance for the Wild Rockies Challenges Massive Clearcutting and Burning Project in Montana Grizzly Bear Corridor