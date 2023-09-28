Home
$0.00
Articles
CP+
Subscribe
Donate
Books
Login
Merch
Archives
Podcasts
Environment
About
Search
Privacy Policy
☰
September 28, 2023
A Tornado of Tiny Birds
by
Nathaniel St. Clair
New from
CounterPunch
CounterPunch+
The Fight to Stop Cop City Won’t Stop
Those Old Gerontocracy Doldrums
The Racketeering of State Violence
The Tragedy of Allende-Era Chile: A Strong Start Countered by Imperialist Assault
Halmahera: EVs For Uncontacted People
Subscribe to get CP+ exclusive content
September 28, 2023
David S. D’Amato
Scenes From an Apartheid Regime
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Climate Chaos and the Deserts
John Feffer
Trump World, 2025
Jon Hochschartner
The Other Saint Francis
Nathaniel St. Clair
A Tornado of Tiny Birds
Tamar Sarai
One School’s Missing History
Roger Thompson
Was Patton Really Such A Great General And If So, Did He Actually Matter?
Howard Lisnoff
The Only Way Out is Through Protest
Nicolas J S Davies - Medea Benjamin
Global Leaders Plead for Peace in Ukraine at UN
September 27, 2023
Kolin Kobayashi
How Agencies That Promote Nuclear Power Are Quietly Managing Its Disaster Narrative
William Astore
What Would Real “National Defense” Look Like?
Rich Gibson
Faking a Strike
Nick Licata
Is the Media Really Liberal?
Binoy Kampmark
Imperial Footprints in Africa: The Dismal Role of AFRICOM
Yanis Iqbal
‘Elemental’: The Vicissitudes of Life and Love
Peter Bach
Letter from London: Whose Round in the Square Mile?
Robert Koehler
Floating for Peace on the Golden Rule
Yves Engler
Good Guys, Bad Guys and Ukrainian Nationalism
Julie Wark
Family Story to the Sound of Bagpipes in a Red Wine and Beer Cocktail
September 26, 2023
Henry Giroux
Educators as Public Intellectuals in an Age of Tyranny: Confront, Fight Back and Organize
Frances Madeson – Greg LaRose
Wrongful Deaths, Beatings, False Arrests in Rapides Parish, Louisiana
Mark Engler - Paul Engler
How Ideology Can Help—or Hurt—Movements Trying to Build Power
Binoy Kampmark
Mission to Free Assange: Australian Parliamentarians in Washington
Jeff Bryant
Why Some Schools Are a Step Ahead in Addressing Student Mental Health Needs
Alfred de Zayas
Retrogression in Human Rights
Svitlana Romanko - Jason Kirkpatrick
Ukraine Needs Renewable Energy and Action Now, Not Empty Promises
Charles Thomson
Russell Brand: Margaret Thatcher Is Right Again
Ron Jacobs
There’s Still Time to Talk
Norman Solomon
Elected Democrats are Conformist Enablers of Biden for 2024
George Wuerthner
The Biggest Threat to Our National Forests? The US Forest Service
September 25, 2023
Richard D. Wolff
AI: Profit vs. Freedom
Jack Rasmus
The UAW Strike: a Historic Fight to End 44 Years of Concession Bargaining
Sam Pizzigati
A Telling Tale of Two Press Lords
Dean Baker
Do People Really Expect Prices to Fall Back to Pre-Pandemic Levels?
Alexander Cockburn
A Journey Into the Soul of Rupert Murdoch
Thomas Knapp
Litigious Authors