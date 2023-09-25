Home
September 25, 2023
by
Josh Frank
September 25, 2023
Richard D. Wolff
AI: Profit vs. Freedom
Jack Rasmus
The UAW Strike: a Historic Fight to End 44 Years of Concession Bargaining
Sam Pizzigati
A Telling Tale of Two Press Lords
Dean Baker
Do People Really Expect Prices to Fall Back to Pre-Pandemic Levels?
Alexander Cockburn
A Journey Into the Soul of Rupert Murdoch
Thomas Knapp
Litigious Authors
Deborah Barsky - Jan Ritch-Frel
How Can We Understand the Passage of Time?
Binoy Kampmark
Rupert Murdoch’s Non-Retirement
Nick Pemberton
The Trilemma Can Be Solved
Cesar Chelala
Pinochet Killed Democracy, But Not Poetry in Chile
Lawrence Wittner
World Peace and Security Require a Stronger United Nations
Clark T. Scott
Walk/Talk: the Remarketing of Joe Biden
Weekend Edition
September 22, 2023
Friday - Sunday
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Then They Walked
Stephen F. Eisenman – Sue Coe
War is the Precondition of Peace
Deepak Tripathi
Assertions of Sovereignty: Dimensions of Domestic and Foreign Policy
Eve Ottenberg
The Insanity of NATO War Exercises in the Black Sea
Richard Moser
What is 21st Century Fascism? The Dictatorship of Big Money
Alexander Cockburn
Why Rupert Murdoch Came to New York
Paul Street
Obama’s Fake Concern for Autoworkers and the 2009 Bailout
Sonali Kolhatkar
Meeting Union Demands Would be a Win-Win for Automakers
Daniel Warner
The Humanitarian Financial Crisis: Plenty of Guns and Little Butter
Robert Hunziker
Climate Emergency Update, September 2023
Ramzy Baroud
Tel Aviv’s Losing Brands: Israeli ‘Coup’ and the Death of False Democracy
Richard Pithouse
How Mangosuthu Buthelezi Won the Long Game
Horace G. Campbell
Derna, Libya: Floods, Death, and Destruction: The Gift of NATO
Vijay Prashad – Zoe Alexandra
Is This the End of French Neo-Colonialism in Africa?
Matthew Stevenson
Return to Bosnia-Herzegovina: the Serbs of Banja Luka
Mischa Geracoulis
Lessons from One Hundred Years of Journalism: The More Things Change, the More They Stay the Same
Jimmy Videle
Veganic Farming: How My Tiny Plot Produced 5,000 Pounds of Food Without Using Manure
Tom Conway
How Minimum Staffing Standards Empower Nursing Home Workers
David Yearsley
The White Key’s Burden
Binoy Kampmark
Fighting the Diaspora: India’s Campaign Against Khalistan
Jim Hightower
An Attack Weaker Than Near Beer
Richard C. Gross
Fed Up
Lindsay Kosgharian - Alliyah Lusuegro
Climate is the Fight of Our Lifetimes. The Federal Budget Should Reflect That
Clark T. Scott
Like Termites in a Ship Built by Woodlands