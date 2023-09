by

It’s 9/11 Day

I feel all jumpy

and June Taylor

legs-high inside.

What will Rudy say?

The road ahead’s bumpy

I miss Norman Mailer

No, I don’t, I lied

Will towers fall or sway?

Will I wake grumpy?

Vlad the Impaler

wearing Jan 6 pride?

We have lost our way,

universe all lumpy,

days grow drear and paler

as if Santa Claus had died.

Pablo Neruda, stay!

lightning cracks all clumpy

I’m a dark sea-tossed sailor.

No land ahead, I cried.

No land ahead, I cried.