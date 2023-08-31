Home
August 31, 2023
by
Josh Frank
August 31, 2023
Binoy Kampmark
Border Massacres: The Saudi Ethiopian Migrant Killings
Linda Pentz Gunter
Trashing the Moon
Patrick Bond
After Johannesburg: BRICS+ Humbled as Sub- (not Anti- or Inter-) Imperialists
Ramzy Baroud
A ‘Terrorist Onslaught’? This is Why Netanyahu, Gallant Blame Iran for West Bank Violence
Steve Taylor – Orin Langelle
Profit Trumps People and Planet in Brazil’s Eucalyptus Industry
Jim Goodman
Labor Day Redux
Dean Baker
Are People in China Now Substantially Richer Than People in Mexico?
Claude Cummings Jr.
Respect, Dignity, and the Montgomery Riverfront Brawl
George Wuerthner
The Social Carbon Cost of Public Land Livestock Grazing
Mel Gurtov
The Fukushima Tragedy Resurfaces
Ed Sanders
Robo-War: a Glyph
August 30, 2023
John G. Russell
P01135809 Does Atlanta: Republican Revenge Porn, Optics, and the Denial of Justice
Ray Acheson
Ending Nuclear Tests, Abolishing Nuclear Weapons
Peter Bach
Letter from London: The Dove and the Bomb
David Bromwich
Living on a War Planet…and Managing Not to Notice
Dave Lindorff
Covid Precautions Aren’t Primarily for You; They’re to Protect Those You Ought to Care About
Howard Lisnoff
A Higher Education: The Bottom Line
Barbara G. Ellis
If Convicted on Federal Charges, Where Will Trump ‘Do Time’?
Jeff Mackler
BRICS Bloc: No Alternative to the US Imperialist World Order
Bob Lord
The Oligarchy Has Arrived and Congress Needs to Take Notice…and Act
Richard Rhames
That Awful Thing
George Nickas
Wild, Natural Wilderness Requires Restraint
Tom H. Hastings
War Crime and Other Redundancies
Thomas Knapp
Disaster Politics: My Perennial Plea for Presidents to Stay Home
August 29, 2023
Sonali Kolhatkar
Rich Men Versus the Rest of Us
Charles Pierson
DeSantis Declares War on Mexico
Dean Baker
When AI Assists Workers, It’s Replacing Them
Frederick Clayton
Is Wastewater an Answer for Adapting to Climate Change?
John Feffer
Challenging the Global North’s Clean Energy Transition
Norman Solomon
Backers of Endless War Deplore That Many Trump Supporters Favor Using Violence
Ellen Taylor
Burning Trees for Energy is Not a Climate Solution
Jon Hochschartner
Base, Superstructure and Cultivated Meat
Cesar Chelala
Israel Confronts Its Future
Howie Hawkins
National Tour of Ukrainian and Russian Leftists Against the War in Ukraine
Ralph Nader
Mass Media – Stop Being a Trump Megaphone and Cover Civic Critics Rebutting Him
Ruth Ann Dandrea
For Julian Assange and Chris Hedges