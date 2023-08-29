For Julian Assange and Chris Hedges

Imagine you’re on an airplane

and someone on the plane who

knows about planes notices

a problem with the plane. But

the people in charge of the plane

don’t want to know about problems

with their plane. They love the plane.

They think it is always a good plane.

No matter what. The passenger

who knows about planes can see

the problem this plane has is going

to make it crash. The passenger tries

again and again to tell the people

in charge of the plane, but they won’t

listen to any so-called problem with

their plane. So the passenger tries

to tell the other passengers on the plane,

thinking that if they all together went

to the people in charge of the plane,

something would be done to protect

them. But the other passengers band

together and push the passenger,

the one who knows about planes,

out the door of the plane whose

problem he pointed out. Remember

that experiment in seventh grade science

with the feather and the baseball and

the upstairs window? The person

who knew about planes and the plane

with the problem hit the ground

at the same time proving it right.

Imagine we are on a plane, and

someone on the plane who knows

about planes notices something

is wrong with the plane. The person

tells you. The plane is in your hands.