For Julian Assange and Chris Hedges

Imagine you’re on an airplane
and someone on the plane who
knows about planes notices
a problem with the plane. But
the people in charge of the plane
don’t want to know about problems
with their plane. They love the plane.
They think it is always a good plane.
No matter what. The passenger
who knows about planes can see
the problem this plane has is going
to make it crash. The passenger tries
again and again to tell the people
in charge of the plane, but they won’t
listen to any so-called problem with
their plane. So the passenger tries
to tell the other passengers on the plane,
thinking that if they all together went
to the people in charge of the plane,
something would be done to protect
them. But the other passengers band
together and push the passenger,
the one who knows about planes,
out the door of the plane whose
problem he pointed out. Remember
that experiment in seventh grade science
with the feather and the baseball and
the upstairs window? The person
who knew about planes and the plane
with the problem hit the ground
at the same time proving it right.
Imagine we are on a plane, and
someone on the plane who knows
about planes notices something
is wrong with the plane. The person
tells you. The plane is in your hands.