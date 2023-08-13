American Roulette

August 13, 2023
A Visit From the Goon Squad
by Jeffrey St. Clair
The six white Mississippi cops called themselves “the Goon Squad.” Give them points for accuracy, if not originality. They prided themselves in going the extra mile. For not playing by the rules. For not feeling any level of force was excessive. For not ratting each other out. They had a good run. But it appears […]
