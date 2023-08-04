Fires Hurt the Poor More

by

October 21, 1991, Berkeley, California.

The worst urban fire in California’s history: I drove last night across the Bay Bridge from the San Francisco side at around 9 PM and met the warm, slightly acrid smell of wood smoke about halfway over. Directly ahead, through the superstructure of the bridge, I could see a glow up the hillside, red at its heart and then darkening into a smoky crimson at the fringes, like a Turner watercolor.

The airports around the Bay were reporting near-zero wind velocity, and though this meant that humid sea breezes weren’t blowing in from the Pacific, the flames were no longer being whipped by Northeasterlies–Santa Anas–coming in from the Central Valley, through the canyons and ravines at forty to fifty miles an hour, driving down the humidity as low as 10 percent, leaving acre after acre of some of the highest priced real estate in Northern California ready to explode.

The neighborhoods of Claremont, Montclair and Rockridge, contain expensive houses, creeping up the hillsides, perching over narrow ravines, patch-working themselves up toward the ridges. Decade upon decade the Bay Area’s realtors have grazed off the dreams of the upwardly mobile. The Claremont Hotel itself, featured all through Sunday as a point of desperate resistance to the fire’s westward march, was completed in 1908 as a giant billboard to advertise the joys of high-priced East Bay real estate. It was right here, around 1910, that exclusionary-use zoning was born. The fortunes of those now homeless from the blaze–the old rich, the new rich, those who inherited and those who amassed their wealth in the Reagan-Bush years–were points on a speculative curve that began to rise a century ago.

Earthquakes tend to favor the rich, whose houses have secure foundations. The shacks and tract houses of the poor jump off their piers and break their backs. After the Loma Prieta earthquake of October 1989, which rippled out from its epicenter in the Santa Cruz Mountains, one could see clearly in a town like Watsonville how prudent but necessarily more costly foundations could save a house.

The rich in the Marina District in San Francisco who lost homes did so because the real estate industry had exploited unsuitable landfill and because budgetary cutbacks had reduced maintenance crews capable of turning off gas mains and the like. But though one would not have known it from most of the press, the rich were not the prime victims of Loma Prieta. Fires hurt the poor more too. People are always being burned alive in tenements, though the news stories are always about wildfires menacing big homes.

