Extremism Blends Into the Mainstream

July 23, 2023
The Rise of Moms for Liberty
by Nancy Snyder
The ultra rightwing parental rights group, Moms for Liberty, held their second annual convention the last week of June in Philadelphia. The Moms for Liberty received nationwide attention before and during their gathering as an example of the new normal: welcoming the Moms for Liberty’s right-wing racism, homophobia and book banning into the Republican mainstream. […]
Nancy Snyder is the Recording Secretary Emeritus of SEIU Local 1021. She has a long history of writing about labor issues and labor history and also writes about political literature.
