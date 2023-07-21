The Architecture of Cities: London

My camera enters every new city accompanied by an apocalyptic scream. I have this idea that there are a thousand ways to make a single photograph. But only one idea can successfully embrace ever-growing exponential components of what should live in a single frame.

I have referenced all twenty volumes of the the original OED’s (Oxford English Dictionary) to hopefully discover an explanation on how to encompass an entire city in a single film frame. Failing miserably makes me take a bigger bite of my Rice Krispies.

I am well aware that my ideas may sound delusional. I engage my dreamscapes almost like a metaphorical cane, “a lean on”. This honesty stuff is for the birds: but I imagine it is better to share the odd truths than not. I see the world in three-dimensional perspectives accompanied by an optical freeze-frame. How else could I measure what I need to photograph. How else could I interpret space and light without help from forces that I embrace daily.

I imagine every photograph I consider is linked to Isaac Newton’s “Nature of White Light”. How else can I see what to do if I am not feeling the spectral of the “White Light’s” seven colors while my camera swings deliriously around my imaginary maypole.