What Happens If Haiti Can’t Solve the Case of Who Killed Its President?

Haiti’s political paralysis and spiraling violence did not begin with the assassination of the president; in many ways, it was decades in the making.

The Biden administration has pledged a new era of relations with Haiti, one in which we no longer pick political winners and losers. But its actions since the assassination belie the rhetoric.

Just last week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Mr. Henry, highlighting $100 million in assistance provided to Haiti’s national police and reiterating Washington’s support for a foreign military intervention that the embattled prime minister had requested, though many in Haiti see the request primarily as a way to prolong his rule.

The justification from U.S. officials — and others in the international community — for their support of Mr. Henry is that he was appointed to the position by Mr. Moïse before his death. Though Mr. Henry had yet to take office, “this gives him a certain legitimacy,” the head of the United Nations political mission in Haiti said last month. Now their struggle has been to bolster that legitimacy in Haiti.

Many Haitians don’t see Mr. Henry as legitimate at all. He is deeply unpopular, and the political opposition has been pushing for him to enter into a power-sharing agreement. In early June he met with members of the opposition and civil society groups in Kingston, Jamaica. But after three days of meetings, it was abundantly clear that he has no intention of sharing power. With the support of the United States and the U.N., what incentive does he have to negotiate?