The Great Tragedy of Desperate Migrants and How to Help Them

At least 300 migrants who were travelling on three boats from Senegal to the Canary Islands were reported missing this week and while Spain has rescued nearly 100 people, many more are feared drowned. On June 27, three boats left Kafountine in the south of Senegal, which is about 1,700 kilometres (1,057 miles) from Tenerife, one of the Canary Islands. One boat had 200 people on board while the other two boats each had approximately 60 people on board.

Long considered among the most dangerous in the world, the Atlantic migration route has seen over 800 people dying or going missing in the first half of 2023 alone – not including previous years – according to the human rights organization Walking Borders.

Aside from 2023, in recent years, the Canary Islands have become one of the main waystations for people trying to reach Spain, with more than 23,000 migrants arriving in 2020, according to Spain’s Interior Ministry.

In one of the most egregious cases to date, last month, one of the deadliest mass drownings of Europe-bound migrants tragically occurred when more than 500 people were believed to have drowned off the coast of Greece. A cacophony of criticism has been leveled at the European Union’s continued failure to prevent such tragedies.

At the same time, Libya has become a major transit point for Middle Eastern and African migrants fleeing conflict and poverty to seek a better life in Europe. The North African country descended into complete chaos following a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 that toppled and killed longtime brutal dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

Human traffickers have benefited financially from the instability in Libya, smuggling migrants across borders from six nations, including Egypt, Algeria and Sudan in return for huge sums of money and of course no guarantee for their safety. The smugglers pack these desperate migrants into unsafe and ill-equipped rubber boats and other non-seaworthy vessels for the risky and dangerous voyage across the central Mediterranean. Some make it across; many die along the way.

For years, the United Nations and rights groups have decried the inhumane conditions faced by migrants trafficked and smuggled across the Mediterranean.

The EU’s border agency, Frontex, detected a whopping 330,000 irregular border crossings in 2022 — a significant rise of 64% on 2021, with the number of shipwrecks rising sharply in recent months.

But there is a light at the end of this terrible tunnel. Finally, in what appears to be at least a small step in the right direction towards punishing the traffickers and other enablers, Euronews reported that a court in eastern Libya has sentenced 38 human traffickers over the deaths of 11 Europe-bound migrants at sea, according to the office of Libya’s chief prosecutor said on Monday.

Five people were sentenced to life imprisonment after being convicted of human trafficking. The court in the city of Bayda also sentenced nine other defendants to 15 years in prison each, the office of General Prosecutor al-Sediq al-Sourr said in a statement. Another 24 human traffickers, part of a network smuggling migrants, were jailed for a year, the statement added.

Shockingly, there are activists who are being threatened with 20 years in prison over accusations they have collaborated with smugglers to help ensure the safe passage of thousands of migrants. According to the same Euronews article, “Migrants too have also increasingly been criminalised in countries like Italy and Greece, where they’re seen as a threat to national security

rather than asylum seekers in need of assistance.”

Furthermore, and adding to the seriousness of the migrant problem in Europe, hundreds of migrants constantly fight for survival in a forest listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site on the border of Poland Belarus, in the hope of crossing into the European Union. But many of them do not make it. So far, 48 bodies have been found there since the start of the migration crisis two years ago.

What is clear is that the migrant crisis is not a black-and-white issue, but is rather a complex subject with many angles and nuances. Several European countries, including Greece, Italy, and Germany as well as others, have been grappling with how to deal with the massive influx of migrants seeking a better life.

On July 10, as part of the effort to combat some of the problems surrounding the migrant crisis, Italy, Slovenia and Croatia signed a joint commitment to fight human trafficking to prevent migrant deaths at sea and stem the flow of irregular arrivals at a trilateral meeting held this year in Ancona. Another issue broached by the meeting participants focused on “cooperation in the fight against transnational organized crime, with particular attention to migrant trafficking networks and human trafficking.”

So how can Europe resolve the migrant crisis without further endangering the innocent people at risk?

Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have fortified their borders with Belarus by erecting fences of steel and barbed wire. Serbia is constructing a fence on its border with North Macedonia and plans another to prevent crossings from Bulgaria. Greece is planning to extend a high-tech steel, concrete and barbed wire fence on the border with Turkey.

But none of these measures have proven foolproof or of contributing to solving the crisis. What is clear at this point, is that 2,000 kilometers of border walls and fences will not resolve the issue.

Rather, according to some experts, “governments can provide asylum-seekers with temporary accommodation, legal pathways to obtain jobs, language classes and modest financial support. Private companies can invest in human capital by training and hiring these workers. Once employed or in school, the young men – most of these migrants are young men – will pay taxes and productively contribute to the host society.”

Perhaps, as some suggest, Europe should cease trying to keep migrants out, and instead, work to bring them in and assimilate them into society. This may prove to be the best decision for Europe and for the desperate migrants.