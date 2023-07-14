The Architecture of Cities: Seville

If I were to dream: I would imagine I sat atop a Spanish Imperial Eagle espying from the prevailing Sirocco. Aloft the hot rising currents I felt tethered to the romantic vision of Carmen: Georges Bizet’s Carmen.

If I were to dream: I would imagine that more than two thousand years ago I marched alongside the bespoken Seville founder and powerful mythic Hercules.

If I were to dream: I would imagine my myth: A younger version of me trying to kiss an ethereal beauty who has not yet lived in any time but in our dreams.

My mind enters the point of no return: My eyes dream within my heart.

I entered Seville like I was leading an army of like minded souls searching for the beauty that was my Carmen. I would trace her footsteps. All the while I would be making a discovery about myself.

Every time I lift my camera I dream within my reality. My camera lives within my two stories.

I use all of my mental faculties as a navigation system to pass through Sevilles’ urban and rural landscapes. I discover paths that I can follow. My agenda becomes something larger than a mere photograph. I create reasons to get through a known and unknown set of discoveries.

Bizet’s Carmen is a precious love story. As I followed every shard of light, curious street and building my camera began to understand Seville’s history.

A frenzy and an adrenaline rush snaked through my mind and body. The song began to flood my acoustical tunnels. I was in a panic to see what I needed to see. I was shielding my body from the most surreal temperatures and spectral presence: If one could possibly imagine the Hiroshima atomic bomb victims radiant shadows bleached atop the city's cement and stone remains: Yes this heat was my enemy. I sheltered from the sun for hours every day. To this very moment the memory of the heat leaves me weak.